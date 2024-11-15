‘Get DEI and CRT out of the military’: Leftist media in shambles after Hegseth pick

President-elect Donald Trump’s nomination of Fox News personality Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense has sent shock waves through the liberal media — who believe Hegseth isn’t qualified.

However, they seem completely unaware that Hegseth is not only a Fox News personality but has a Harvard degree, served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and received two Bronze Stars.

And he’s not interested in bowing to their equity-driven demands.

“I’m straight-up just saying we should not have women in combat roles. It hasn’t made us more effective, hasn’t made us more lethal, has made fighting more complicated. We’ve all served with women, and they’re great. It’s just our institutions don’t have to incentivize that in places where over human history, men in those positions are more capable,” Hegseth said in a recent interview.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” couldn’t agree more.

“Call me old-fashioned and I’m stuck in the mud in the 1950s, but I don’t think women should be in combat either. We don’t have to do the same things,” Gray says.

Hegseth also explained how he plans on fixing the military in his new position, which includes firing the chairman of Joint Chiefs and any general or admiral who “was involved in any of the DEI, woke.”

“You’ve got to get DEI and CRT out of the military academy, so you’re not training young officers to be baptized in this type of thinking, and then whatever the standards, whatever the combat standards were, say, in, I don’t know, 1995, let’s just make those the standards,” Hegseth continued.

Of the leftists unhappy with Trump’s appointment of Hegseth, Don Lemon has been one of the most vocal, even posting a video of himself laughing and reading the appointment out loud.

While Lemon had little to say about Hegseth's actual qualifications, he did laugh while he labeled Hegseth as simply a “morning weekend host on Fox News.”

“Hold on, this is a self-own. He realizes that, right?” Keith Malinak laughs.

