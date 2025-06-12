Football over Pride: Why the NFL SHOULD stick to the game

Pride Month is here yet again, and the NFL is under fire for an old 2021 advertisement campaign that proudly declares, “Football is gay.”

In the ad, white letters on a black background spell out, “Football is gay,” before the word "gay" is replaced with words including "lesbian," "beautiful," "queer," "transgender," "power," and "life."

At the end of the video, the screen reads, “Football is for everyone.”

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant took issue with the ad, which was circulating on X to kick off this year’s Pride Month.

“Football is gay. Football is queer. Football is transgender ... these are wild statements to make ... excuse my silliness,” Bryant wrote, clearly unimpressed with the NFL’s decision to bring sexuality into his beloved sport.

“I’m going to proudly tell my boys football is none of these things. I have nothing against gays but this is far from right,” he continued. “It’s gay players in the NFL ... but forcing it in people’s faces ... especially children ... can send the wrong message. ... Football is a real community, like the gay community. Imagine telling gays they have to advocate for straight people ... they probably would have a problem.”

“That’s kind of bold,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed,” though he wholeheartedly agrees with Bryant.

“Welcome to the gay, queer, trans, inclusive NFL,” he continues, mocking the ad.

