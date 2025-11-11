Trump calls Pelosi an ‘evil woman’ — but Marjorie Taylor Greene showers her with praise

President Donald Trump on Thursday called former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi an "evil woman" when asked to comment on her retirement announcement.

"I'm glad she's retiring," Trump said as he took reporter questions in the Oval Office.

"I think she did the country a great service by retiring," he continued. "I think she was a tremendous liability for the country. I thought she was an evil woman who did a poor job, who cost the country a lot in damages and in reputation. I thought she was terrible."

However, not all conservatives gave Pelosi the same exit treatment.

“I will praise Nancy Pelosi. She had an incredible career for her party. I served under her speakership in my first term of Congress, and I’m very impressed at her ability to get things done. I wish we could get things done for our party like Nancy Pelosi was able to deliver for her party,” Marjorie Taylor Greene shockingly said in an interview on CNN.

“She was on ‘The View’ the other day too,” BlazeTV co-host Jeff Fisher says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.” “Yeah, she’s been making the rounds."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a post on social media that the reason why MTG has changed her tune on opposition like Pelosi is because Trump told her she could not be the Republican nominee for Georgia Senate.

“She was gearing up for that statewide race, and Trump told her no,” AOC said in the social media video post. “The White House and Trump-land shut down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s personal ambitions to run for Senate, and she has been on a revenge tour ever since.”

“So we’re believing AOC on this,” “Pat Gray Unleashed” executive producer Keith Malinak comments.

“I mean, it adds up,” host Pat Gray says. “That definitely checks out.”

