Professional musician who used to hire Ray Epps as his handyman shares shocking theory

Pat Gray invited professional musician Shem von Schroeck and Blaze News investigative journalist Steve Baker on the show to dive into Ray Epps theories you won’t hear anywhere else.





Schroeck, oddly enough, knew Ray Epps on a personal level at one point.

“Ray Epps was my handyman from 2008 to 2010/11. Probably did 6-7 jobs at my house,” says Schroeck, describing Epps as a “6’4”+ giant man” who “tells you his politics right away.”

“He offered me an Oathkeepers card with his name and number on it,” and said, "'Hey, you gotta come to meetings; we need guys like you,'” Schroeck recalls, adding that Epps saw himself as “George Washington” who could “save the world.”

“[Epps] was the head of the Arizona chapter of Keepers back then,” adds Baker.

As for the conspiracy theory that Epps was working with the FBI on January 6, Schroeck says, “There’s nothing in me that believes that.”

When he first heard Tucker Carlson mention the FBI theory on Fox, Schroeck’s immediate response was, “I’m not buying the FED thing.”

“This guy would never betray his cause. I think he was used,” he explains, adding that if the FBI was looking for someone who could draw the masses to the Capitol, Epps is “the perfect guy.”

Baker agrees. “If you can convince a guy like that that he's doing the work of God and country, that's the thing.”

“So I think the epilogue to the whole thing is after the fact, when he realized he was duped, he made a deal — do not talk about how you were quote ‘recruited,’ and we’ll let you off easy,” Schroeck concludes.

