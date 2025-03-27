© 2025 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Pronouns or else: Irish teacher’s bank account ‘raided’ for refusal to use student’s pronouns
March 27, 2025
Enoch Burke, an Irish teacher, has faced severe repercussions from the Irish government and courts after refusing to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns and citing his Christian beliefs.
Burke was suspended by the school in 2022 and held in contempt of court. Then in March 2025, the High Court ordered the Bank of Ireland to transfer money from Burke’s account to cover over €79,100 in fines for defying orders to stay away from the school — effectively freezing his funds.
“My name is Enoch Burke, and I’m a teacher of German and history at Wilson’s Hospital School,” Burke said in a video uploaded to social media. “I’m standing here today outside my local Bank of Ireland branch.”
“This is my bank, and I’ve just attempted to withdraw funds from this bank account, but with no success. The account is frozen by order of Judge Nolan in the High Court,” he continued, adding, “I want to make clear that I received no notice whatsoever of this.”
“This is my bank account. It’s where I received my salary over the last seven years. Today is payday, it’s a Thursday, and normally today I would receive my salary for the previous two weeks of work ending on Friday, but today I have received nothing,” he said, noting that his bank account had also been “raided.”
Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is shocked.
“That is unreal,” Gray yells. “And that’s all because he wouldn’t use the correct pronouns?”
