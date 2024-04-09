Super 8 hotel charged WHAT for total eclipse event?!

Super 8 hotels aren’t exactly known for luxury and high-end amenities. That’s why their prices have been historically low.

“You know, they're called Super 8 because it used to be $8 to stay there for the night,” says Pat Gray.

However, the massive budget hotel chain apparently saw yesterday’s total eclipse as an opportunity to make big bucks. And while increased prices during peak seasons and high-interest events is common, one Super 8 hotel in Granville, Illinois, took things a bit far.

“For this eclipse event, [one room] went from $95 a night to $949 a night” – an outrageous 898.9% increase.

“Now, it’s their right to do [that],” says Pat, adding that “we’re all capitalists.”

However, “if I were driving past a Super 8 and I needed a place to stay, I'm not going there because you raised your price 10 times, but that is a factor of capitalism,” he acknowledges.

But Super 8 wasn’t the only chain to increase prices for the event. To find out what the Dallas Ritz Carlton charged, watch the clip below.

