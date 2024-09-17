SHOCKING: The reason Swifties are abandoning Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s recent endorsement of Kamala Harris might have received cheers from a large number of her die-hard fans — but some Swifties are speaking out against it.

One fan, Mary-Logan Miske, wrote a beautiful open letter expressing her disappointment in Swift’s support for radical pro-choice politicians like Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

In her letter, Miske revealed that her mother became pregnant with her at only 22 years old and was pressured to get an abortion. Of course, she chose life.

“You see, I could have been one missing bright light at nine of your concerts if my mom hadn’t chosen life,” Miske wrote, before focusing her attention on “doing your own research,” which Swift claimed led her to her decision.

“If you did your research, did you know that Walz signed the ‘Protect Reproductive Options Act’? It’s abortion-ese for legalizing and codifying abortion for any reason up to nine months with zero protection for babies who survive abortion,” the disgruntled fan explained.

“Taylor, at best, you haven’t actually done your research, and at worst, you’ve accepted and celebrated one of the greatest evils of our time. I hope it’s the former,” she continued.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” is thoroughly impressed with the young woman’s testimony.

“So great,” Gray says. “That could be the script for a Preborn commercial, actually. Preborn, doing this incredible work of encouraging women who’ve been pressured into abortions.”

“I hope she sees that letter,” Keith Malinak adds.

