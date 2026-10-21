Actor from 'The Chosen' says James Talarico is more like Jesus — and Pat Gray is not buying it

Playing an apostle on "The Chosen" apparently comes with important opinions about who best represents Jesus in American politics.

Actor Jordan Walker Ross, who portrays Little James on the hit series, is throwing his support behind Texas Senate candidate James Talarico, arguing that the Democrat’s policies better reflect Christ’s teachings.

But BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn’t even close to being convinced.

“As a lifelong Texan, I’ve seen my state’s elected officials claim to be followers of Jesus’ teachings. However, their policies and actions have rarely aligned with those beliefs. Jesus taught his followers to take care of children, the sick, the homeless, and the immigrants,” Ross said in a post on Instagram.

“Right, His followers,” Gray comments. “He didn’t tell the government to do that. How is it that you don’t get that? If in fact you are a follower of Jesus, how is it that you think that the government is supposed to take care of that?”

“James Talarico has given me more hope for my state’s future than I’ve ever felt. Having played an apostle on TV for the last eight years, I have gotten to re-enact and hear many of Jesus’ sermons and teachings, up close and personal,” the post continued.

“And James Talarico’s policy proposals are far more in line with those teachings than his opponent or predecessors,” he added.

Ross went on to claim that Talarico’s “track record shows that he is capable of seeing things through.”

“What track record?” Gray asks. “Are you serious? This is really disappointing.”

“So this guy, who says that God is nonbinary, Jesus is a radical feminist, and he’s a Christian who hates Christianity. That guy is your guy for the U.S. Senate in Texas,” he adds.

However, one recent campaign ad might be enough to fight off Little James’ vocal support.

“As a mom of five, there is nothing more important than my children. Every mom in Texas should be worried about James Talarico. James Talarico supports parents being charged with child abuse if they do not support transitioning their children,” Texas mom Miriam said in an ad.

“Let that sink in for a minute. Putting parents in jail if they do not support surgically transitioning their children. If you care about your children, do not vote for James Talarico,” she added.

“Good,” Gray comments.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.