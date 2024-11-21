Transgender bathroom debate enters the halls of Congress following Sarah McBride’s election, Nancy Mace says, ‘HELL NO!’

Just weeks before Delaware Representative-elect Sarah McBride enters the halls of Congress as the first transgender member, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina introduced legislation that would bar McBride and other transgender individuals from using women’s bathrooms and locker rooms at the U.S. Capitol.

Pat Gray and the “Unleashed” panel discuss the issue.

"I know how vulnerable women and girls are in private spaces, so I'm absolutely 100% going to stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a women's restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms. I will be there fighting you every step of the way,” Mace told reporters, pointing to her past as a victim of rape.

When she was asked whether the legislation was a result of McBride’s election, Mace pulled no punches. "Yes, and absolutely and then some," she stated bluntly.

When one hostile reporter cornered Mace about the issue, she laid into him. “I’m not going to allow biological men into women’s private spaces. I will stand in the brink and stand in the way of anyone on the radical left who thinks that it’s okay for a penis to be in a woman’s locker room or a bathroom or a changing room. Hell no!”

When House Speaker Mike Johnson was asked about whether or not McBride is a man or a woman, he refused to “engage in silly debates” and responded by accepting McBride as a “duly elected representative of the people” who will be treated with “dignity and respect” like every other member.

“We will accommodate the needs of every single person,” he added.

It would seem, however, that this response wasn’t strong enough for many Republicans.

Later that day, he amended his original statement and said, “A man is a man, and a woman is a woman. A man cannot become a woman, ... but I also believe we treat everybody with dignity. We can do and believe all those things at the same time.”

He also released the following statement: “All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex.”

Pat Gray condones both Mace's and Johnson’s positions.

To hear more about the legislation and how Mace intends to see it through even without a vote, watch the episode above.

