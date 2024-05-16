Massive Trump rally takes over New Jersey town; could the state FLIP RED?

The tide is turning as former President Trump dominates Biden in five crucial swing states. And his recent rally in Wildwood, New Jersey illustrates that perfectly.

While 40,000 attendees were expected, over 80,000 — some are even saying 100,000 — passionate MAGA supporters showed up.

“Joe Biden can’t even half fill up an ice cream shop when he stops by,” Pat Gray says, adding, “I mean there’s like four people there and that’s a big crowd for him.”

“But that man had 81 million votes,” he adds sarcastically.

During Trump’s speech at the rally, he made a prediction about New Jersey.

“As you can see today, we’re expanding the electoral map, because we are going to officially play in the state of New Jersey. We’re going to win the state of New Jersey,” Trump said triumphantly.

“I always talk about we have enemies on the outside and we have enemies from within. The enemies from within are more dangerous to me than the enemies on the outside. Russia and China we can handle, but these lunatics within our government that are going to destroy our country, and probably want to, we have to get it stopped,” Trump continued to an eruption of cheers from the crowd.

Gray is in agreement.

“If you were trying to destroy the country, what would you do differently? They’re doing it all,” he says.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.