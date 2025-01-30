Trump hilariously roasts Joe Biden: 'He's probably not listening right now because it's a little late'

Donald Trump tends to take the humorous road rather than the high road, especially when it comes to poking fun at Joe Biden. It’s a trait his supporters typically find hilarious. We all remember when he made at least half the country laugh in the embarrassing debate that resulted in Biden’s ousting when he said, “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either.”

Then in his inauguration speech last week, Trump pulled no punches, lambasting the Biden regime for its long list of failures — even though Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sat directly behind him, staring daggers into his back.

And by the looks of it, Trump still isn’t done giving his predecessor heat for ushering in an era of economic decline, unapologetic censorship, open borders, and rising crime, nor has he had his fill of cracking jokes about Biden’s mental acuity.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” plays a recent clip of Trump hilariously ragging on Sleepy Joe again.

“Over the past seven days, my administration has been moving with urgency and historic speed to reverse every single disaster of the Biden administration — and by the way, the guy was a disaster. You know we want to be nice, and he's probably not listening right now because it's a little late,” he said as the crowd laughed.

“I don’t want him to listen. I don’t want to say it; I feel badly. I was, you know, making the inauguration speech, and I'm saying all the bad things, and he's sitting like right here. You know, I'm saying they were a horrible administration, they didn't know what they were doing, they were grossly incompetent. I got the guy sitting right next to me. It's not that easy to do, even though he didn't understand what I was saying,” he continued, taking another jab at Biden.

Pat and co-host Keith Malinak can’t help but laugh. Not only is it true that the Biden regime brought the country to the brink of ruin, but Biden and his handlers lied to the public about his cognitive state. The people won’t soon forget that — and neither will Donald Trump.

To see the hilarious footage of Trump’s most recent Biden roast, watch the clip above.

