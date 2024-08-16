What’s it like introducing Donald Trump? Country music star Lee Greenwood tells ALL

Lee Greenwood is not just a country singer. He's the man behind the patriotic tune “God Bless the U.S.A” — and his trip to the Republican National Convention was a memorable one.

Greenwood was given the honor of introducing former president Donald Trump, and while he’s introduced him before, this time it was different. Specifically because it was following the attempt on the president’s life.

“The RNC basically had said, 'When President Trump comes into the building, choose your moment and then introduce him,'” Greenwood explains. “I waited 'til president Trump came in the building, then I noticed he had the VP choice with him, Vance was walking with him.”

“I was focused on his son as well, Don Jr., because he wasn’t the usual kumbaya and applauding and like, ‘This is great, here’s my dad’ — he was more serious about looking around — ‘Is there anybody going to take another shot at my father?’” Greenwood continues.

“Yeah,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” says sympathetically. “I bet they were nervous.”

“So, when he finally got in place and the vice president then got in place and he turned and faced me, I got eye contact with him for just a second. We’ve had this moment before, and I know that was the moment to introduce him,” Greenwood says, adding, “I just said what I felt and then sang the rest of my song.”

Not only did Greenwood have the honor of introducing Trump following his assassination attempt, but Trump has been borrowing his hit song to play at all of his rallies.

“We never talked about it, never talked,” Greenwood tells Gray.

“He just did it and you were fine with it, unlike most artists,” Gray asks.

“I’m a conservative Christian,” Greenwood answers. “I was not taken aback by it, but I was just surprised because as you know, you just pointed out, I wrote this song 40 years ago.”

“Very few songs exist and have been passed down from generation to generation, so I was like, ‘Wow, this is kind of cool,’” he adds.

