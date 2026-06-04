Vanilla Ice is the only one brave enough to celebrate America's 250th birthday

As controversy continues to swirl around the Freedom 250 Great American State Fair, one performer is making it clear he has no intention of dropping out: rapper Vanilla Ice.

The man behind the hit song “Ice Ice Baby” isn’t backing down from his decision to perform at the fair — which is a festival organized by Freedom 250, a nonprofit working with the White House Task Force 250.

When the lineup for the festival was announced, several large performers dropped out, including Martina McBride, Bret Michaels, Young MC, the Commodores, and Morris Day.

“We’re going to have a nice concert with a whole bunch of acts that haven’t been big in 35 to 40 years,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray jokes on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“Vanilla Ice,” he says, adding, “And he was one that didn’t pull out.”

"I'm reinforced. I'm here. I am committed. Once you commit, you don't quit, man. And that's how I am," Vanilla Ice said in an interview .

"And the way the people are dragging this into politics, it's not fair," he said. "It is not fair to us as entertainers for sure. And I think that this shouldn't be looked at as political or anything."

“I don’t think that doing a partisan rally is the way to go on this,” Gray comments, though he notes that he does “love what this president is trying to do to celebrate this country.”

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