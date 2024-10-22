Watch how McDonald's patrons react when they come face-to-face with Donald Trump

There are a lot of talking points circulating this election season, but perhaps the strangest one is whether or not Kamala Harris actually worked at a McDonald's in the '80s. The VP is the only one to blame for the scrutiny regarding her alleged occupation as a french fry maker, granted she is the one who has used this to underscore her middle-class upbringing.

McDonald's has not been able to confirm or deny Harris’ employment at the chain restaurant because its records are incomplete.

However, regardless of the veracity of Harris’ claims, Donald Trump, in a brilliant stunt aimed at mocking his opponent, decided that he would try his hand at making McDonald's french fries and working the drive-through.

Per usual, he proved once again that he is the candidate who hands down wins the beer question. His charisma and down-to-earth attitude allowed him to effortlessly joke and chat with the employees and patrons.

Pat Gray and the “Unleashed” team discuss what will certainly go down in history as one of the best publicity stunts to date.

Pat suspects Harris’ McDonald's employment is as fictitious as the stories from Joe Biden’s life.



“How many things did [Biden] tell us that were completely untrue about his past?” asks Pat, noting that according to Biden’s previous statements, “He worked for every conceivable business in every conceivable industry” and “was from every ethnic background.”

“Wherever he went, that’s to whom he pandered,” he says, adding that that’s exactly what Kamala is doing with her alleged McDonald's history.

Keith Malinak then points out that Donald Trump, who paid for every patron’s meal while he was working at McDonald's, is a stark contrast to the time that Kamala Harris’ husband and step-daughter, Doug and Ella Emhoff, “walked away from a Starbucks” without paying.

“[Ella] was like, ‘Someone will pay, I’m sure,’” Keith recounts.

As for the patrons who found themselves face-to-face with a former president and potentially the next president of the United States, their response was extremely positive. From average American families to immigrants with heavy accents, people expressed their support for Trump.

One Brazilian patron even said, “Please don’t let the United States become my native Brazil.”

“The immigrants who are here and love the country and want to become a part of it — they understand because they left their original country for a reason,” says Pat, “and that reason is almost always socialism or communism ... so they don't want [the U.S.] to become what they just left.”

To hear more of Pat’s commentary and watch how McDonald's patrons reacted when they came face-to-face with Trump, watch the clip above.

