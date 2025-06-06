WATCH: Stephen A. Smith slams Karine Jean-Pierre’s new book as ‘Original Sin’ sequel

In a move that shocked the political establishment, the former White House press secretary under Joe Biden, Karine Jean-Pierre, left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent in tandem with the launch of her new book, “Independent: A Look Inside a Broken White House, Outside the Party Lines,” set for release in October 2025.

Given her high-profile role and her loyalty to the Biden administration — even when it meant blatantly lying to the public — her departure from the Democratic Party and her upcoming exposé have drawn sharp criticism from people on the left, who feel betrayed, and on the right, who see her move as nothing more than opportunism.

Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” laughs at what is clearly a copycat move of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s tell-all book, “Original Sin.” Like Tapper specifically, Jean-Pierre is now attempting to profit off the narrative that she played a key role in suppressing.

Pat calls her book “part two of ‘Original Sin.’”

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith certainly saw it that way too.

On a recent episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Smith lambasted Jean-Pierre for lying about Biden’s deteriorating cognitive state, only to reverse course to make a profit.

Pat plays the clip of his epic tirade.

“You were not the White House press secretary when you were on ‘The View’ spewing the same stuff you had spewed when you were the White House press secretary. ... You didn’t have to do that, but you chose to,” Smith said, referencing Jean-Pierre’s March 4 appearance during which she continued to defend the narrative that Biden was mentally sharp.

“So what the book's going to tell us? ... Is the book going to be an extension of Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's book, ‘Original Sin’ — yet another Democrat coming out and telling us about stuff that a whole bunch of stuff on the right was telling us, but y'all swore we shouldn't listen to?” he asked, inviting Jean-Pierre to come on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” and explain her opportunistic timing and why she continued to lie following her White House exit.

“He’s right,” says Pat.

