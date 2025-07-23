Security video shows good guy with a gun putting down shooter on busy downtown sidewalk — police say he saved many lives

A shooting outside an Anchorage restaurant could have led to many needless deaths, but a good guy with a gun was able to put down the shooter before anyone else was killed, according to a bar owner.

Security video obtained by KTUU-TV shows the moment when a security guard quickly struck down a man who was shooting in a crowded sidewalk outside the Gaslight Lounge on Saturday evening.

Police said they responded to the scene early Sunday morning and found three men with gunshots, one with life-threatening injuries. They later found a fourth person with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the men was identified as 23-year-old Leroy Manogiamanu.

John Pattee, the owner of the bar, explained to KTUU what happened when the shooting broke out at about 2:50 a.m.

"When we saw these guys coming, we radioed all our staff, all of our security staff," he said. "[We] said, 'Hey, these guys, something's wrong with these guys.' So we were on alert, and so we brought staff to the front."

The video shows a security guard reaching into the trunk of his car to retrieve his gun as another guard appears to confront Manogiamanu. Moments later, Manogiamanu pulls a gun and begins shooting.

That guard was able to take out Manogiamanu from nearly point-blank range.

“He confronted the guy that was about to shoot other people,” Pattee said.

"There's a small group of criminals that are victimizing my clientele and my staff and my business," Pattee added. "In this particular instance ... all of us feel like we're as much of a victim as my two guys that got shot."

Pattee said another guard was shot seven times, but astonishingly, no vital organs were shot, and the man was going to be released the next day. Another guard was shot in the hand and was released from the hospital.

The owner spoke to the man who shot down the shooting, and he said the guard told him he was proud of what he did because police told him he likely saved many lives.

KTUU also pointed out that the incident happened just across the street from a police headquarters.

The Alaska Police Department said they are investigating the incident as a homicide.

