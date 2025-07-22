Alex Stein COOKS infidelity-promoting Ashley Madison rep in epic roast over Coldplay cheating scandal

Last week, a video capturing an alleged affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot went mega viral. Byron and Cabot were visibly horrified when they found themselves on the jumbotron “kiss cam” at a Coldplay concert. As soon as they recognized they were on display for thousands to see, Byron, whose arms were clasped around Cabot in a romantic embrace, ducked out of the camera, as Cabot’s hands flew up to cover her face.

It’s a national scandal at this point. The video has amassed over 100 million views on social media, while thousands of articles at various news outlets have covered the story. Byron resigned from his lofty position, and his wife removed the name Byron from her Facebook account. Cabot has been placed on administrative leave pending a formal investigation.

Alex Stein, BlazeTV host of “Prime Time with Alex Stein,” addressed the outrage on his show last week, but to help him dive into the scandal, he accepted the invitation of a very interesting guest: Ashley Madison Chief Strategy Officer Paul Keable.

For those unfamiliar with Ashely Madison, it’s an online dating and social networking service marketed to people seeking extramarital affairs. The company’s tag line is “Life is short. Have an affair.”

According to Keable, Byron and Cabot’s relationship was unwise – but not because it’s a moral and ethical catastrophe. Rather, it's unwise because “office affairs are not safe for work” due to the risk of job loss.

“That's why our business exists – so that you can come and have a discrete affair and be, you know, undiscovered,” Keable told Alex.

Perhaps he thought Alex would agree with him, but to his surprise, he was met with a level of roasting only Alex can deliver.

“Do you have no shame? ... Having a website that helps people cheat on their spouse – I mean, isn't that morally repugnant?” Alex fired back.

Keable then tried (and failed) to justify Ashley Madison’s services. “Every single day if we don't exist, things like this event [Byron and Cabot video] are going to happen more and more because our core competition is not another dating site; it's the office space because that's where we spend so much of our time, and so what we're trying to do ...” he blurted out before Alex cut him off.

“Wait, you're saying if your website didn't exist, people would cheat anyway? So even though your website facilitates cheating at a level that is much easier ... somehow that is morally OK?” Alex quipped. “Where are your moral standards?”

Keable then tried again to justify Ashley Madison. “Our business doesn't make people have affairs. I can't convince happily married people to have affairs. What I can do is help people avoid the very situation that's brought me to your show tonight,” he said. “We've built our business on the whole idea of discretion so that like-minded people can connect and have ironically a more honest conversation about the nature of what they're interested in.”

“Anybody that says they have an affair, that has a negative connotation. So now you're turning the word affair and you're giving it a positive spin. For me, that seems, I mean, inconceivable to even think that you could do that and not even feel bad about it,” Alex countered.

Keable tried once again to legitimize the site, arguing that religion, specifically Christianity, is a roadblock to the inevitable reality that “infidelity happens,” but Alex shut him down.

“Well, I think it's absolutely terrible. I think Ashley Madison really needs to shut down,” he retorted, before asking Keable about his sexual orientation.



Much to Alex’s surprise, Keable revealed that he is a straight, divorced man who left his marriage, which was, according to him, “a wonderful, beautiful” relationship, after 20 years because “that chapter of [his] life is over.”

“Well, listen, Paul, I think you're a crazy son of a B, and I love you for coming on this show, but I think your website is repulsive, and I'm a repulsive person, so me saying that really, you know, it just shows you how repugnant your website truly is,” Alex said, concluding, “Thank you for coming on. Have a good day. Nobody join that website. Yeah, we don't love you. All right, kick him off the show.”

To watch the hilarious footage of Alex’s epic takedown, check out the video above.

