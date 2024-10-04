James O’Keefe INFILTRATED the cartel; says government is funding migrant crisis

Undercover journalist James O’Keefe went to the front lines of the migrant industrial complex in his new documentary “Line in the Sand,” and what he found was shocking.

“What my takeaway was, actually, from having lived through this and gone down there and been in Mexico and faced it with the cartel, is that it’s all about money,” O’Keefe tells Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

“Everyone is making money off of it. And there was one scene in the film where the cartel is cutting through the fence, and I’m face to face with them. And first they were startled, and then they were like, ‘You need to leave because we need to make money,’” he explains.

“That’s what I heard over and over again. They’re getting $10,000 per person. So it’s like that old adage, ‘Just follow the money,’” he says, adding, “and the government’s funding it.”

Stein is disturbed by O’Keefe’s findings, but in classic "Prime Time" fashion, jokes that he himself “just got back from Haiti.”

“It’s beautiful,” Stein says. “There’s no Haitians there. It’s wide open. You can just leave your keys and wallet out while you go swimming on the beach.”

“Haiti is the safest place. Haiti is safer than New York City right now. We should be in Haiti, I’m telling you,” he continues, adding, “You don’t have to worry about any crime. They’re all here.”

