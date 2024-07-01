Content advisory: Footage captures disturbing child drag show in Dallas, Texas

June may be over, but we’re certainly not done talking about the nefarious ripple effects of Pride Month.

Two summers ago, Alex Stein busted an event hosted by Mr. Misster, a gay bar in Dallas, Texas, for exposing children to sexually explicit content.

To say the video footage is disturbing is an understatement. Viewer discretion is advised.

EXPOSING Disturbing Child Drag Show In Dallas www.youtube.com

The footage captures several drag queens dancing erotically in front of a neon sign that reads, “It’s not gonna lick itself,” while taking money out of children’s hands. Some of the kids even got to strut the catwalk alongside the performers.

What’s even more disturbing is that several policemen were present at the event, and all of them were perfectly content to allow children to enter a bar where they would be exposed to sexually explicit content.

At least none of them got away without facing some of Alex’s infamous trolling. Check it out for yourself in the clip above.

