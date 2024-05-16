This app makes adopting your own illegal immigrant super easy

If your life is missing an entire immigrant family in it, then you’re in luck. Just open your phone and that hole in your life can be filled.

“Now, if you’re interested in learning more about hosting a migrant family, all you’ve got to do is take out your phone, dial 211, it’s as easy as that. You’re going to be asked a few questions, things along the lines of, ‘How long are you able to host somebody? What kind of space are you available to provide?’” Reporter Nate Belt said with a smile on Fox 31.

Alex Stein is concerned.

“Well, this is actually a very serious thing because it’s in the Constitution,” Stein says, referencing the Third Amendment.

“No Soldier shall, in time of peace be quartered in any house, without the consent of the Owner, nor in time of war, but in a manner to be prescribed by law,” the Amendment reads.

“This is the conspiracy theorist in me,” Stein says, “and this is pure speculation that they’re going to, and I know it sounds totally impossible, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t try to militarize all of these illegal immigrants.”

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they make it mandatory for some people to house some of these immigrants,” he continues, adding, “they kind of give you this predictive programming stuff.”

“Alex, I like how there’s an app called ‘Adopt an Illegal Immigrant Family,’” Jimmy jumps in, laughing. “Like there’s an app if you want to host a migrant.”

“I wonder if it’s like Tinder where you can swipe and pick your favorite one,” he adds.

