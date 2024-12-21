‘My time at Area 51’: What does Kash Patel know about UFOs?

Kash Patel is Donald Trump’s choice to head the FBI, but before he receives the great honor of helping the president-elect lead and protect our great country, he sat down with Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” for an interview.

And in that interview, Stein grilled Patel on UFOs, which are now mysteriously flooding the sky across America.

“This is a tough question, and I want you to give us the real answer because I think it’s all a bunch of fuddy-duddy bullcrap,” Stein began. “All this UFO stuff, Kash, what’s going on with that?”

“I mean, is it another balloon? Is there really a lifeforce from a trillion space miles away, light years away, whatever the mumbo jumbo is, or is that all meant to distract us?” Stein asked.

Patel’s answer hinted that he may know something, but what he knows will remain a secret.

“When I come back in like 60 days and reveal myself as the biggest mole in CIA history, I will tell you all about the UFO landings and my time at Area 51. But, I’m just saying that as an ‘if’ right now,” Patel joked.

“But when I come back, I’ll describe the spaceships in detail and the places that we take all the aliens when we remove them,” Patel continued. “But you know what? They all have a copy of ‘Government Gangsters’ already, so they’re already ahead of the curve.”

Want more from Alex Stein?

To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.