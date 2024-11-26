UNHINGED liberal student freaks out at Alex Stein: ‘Show me your BALLS!’

Charlie Kirk may be the master debater of unhinged leftist students, but there’s a new master on the rise — and his name is Charlie Kirt.

Kirt, who is better known as Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein,” recently set up a debate stand at a college campus, and the moments he captured were concerning — especially his interaction with one student, who called himself “Bird Person.”

“You pick the topic, I’ll wipe the floor with you,” Kirt said confidently from his chair, as the student loomed over him.

“OK, Lightning McQueen. You eat winners, you eat losers for breakfast,” the student replied, seemingly confused by his own fiery statement.

“This isn’t Talladega Nights,” Kirt fired back, adding, “I know you’re nervous. I know you’re sitting there shaking. You want to say something to me, say it with all your cajones, say it with your chest young man. Don’t be afraid.”

“You don’t have balls,” the student whispered into the mic.

“I have huge testicles,” Kirt replied, before “Bird Person” asked for proof. “They’re right in my pants,” he answered, as the student continued to ask for evidence that Kirt has balls.

“I guess you don’t have balls then,” the student continued, while Kirt, clearly disturbed, responded, “Because I don’t want to expose myself.”

“Yeah, that’s what you are, you Nazi, you don’t want to expose yourself and tell the truth,” the student yelled.

The debate continued to rage on with the student repeatedly asking to see Kirt's, or Stein’s, testicles and calling conservatives “Nazis.” “They are turning into Nazis,” the student said. “They’re not conservatives anymore, they’re neofascist.”

The debate took an even darker turn as the student levied another attack on Kirt, accusing him of being like the “God**** white kids” who bullied him all his life.

“Go back to middle school where you belong,” he yelled, angrily.

“It was not nice of these kids to bully you, but you’re a very powerful young man,” Kirt replied calmly. “I think you could use all that power, you can harness it for good.”

