PRIDE GONE WRONG: Perverted book advocating sex acts and researching 'kinks' online in kids' libraries

Democrats all over the country have been outraged by the right’s perspective on banning certain books — and the town of Denton, Texas, is no exception.

Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth was among those on the right expressing concern, and for good reason.

The book in question, titled “Let’s Talk About It,” is so graphic that, when presented to the city council, certain images had to be censored.

Erika Moen and Matthew Nolan’s book, published by Random House Graphic, is subtitled "The Teen’s Guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human" — and advises readers to “research fantasies and kinks safely” on the internet in order to find like-minded communities that share the same sexual interests.

The book also contains advice on how to use sex toys and perform sexual acts, but just as bad as the language used are the graphics.

“The problem I had was the images were disturbing,” Hudspeth tells BlazeTV host Alex Stein on “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

The book shows a naked man sitting on another naked man's face, as well as close-up images that detail how to masturbate and include sex toys like butt plugs.

“I said, ‘Hey, look, you brought this to my attention. We should just put it behind the counter. Not saying we have to ban the books.’”

“And they were like, ‘No, it’s for everyone,’” Hudspeth explains, adding, “It’s in the teen section, but anyone can go in there.”

Stein, who looked at a copy that Hudspeth brought, is equally disturbed.

“There’s kids — those are naked teens,” Stein says, adding, “I’m kind of shook from just even looking at it.”

