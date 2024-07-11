Pride Parade attendees can’t answer ONE simple question: 'How many genders can have a BABY?'

Wearing a shirt that said “Queer,” Alex Stein once bravely ventured into the New York City Pride Parade and asked attendees a question that, unsurprisingly, almost none of them could answer.

That question was: “How many genders can have a baby?”

“There’s a difference between gender and sex,” one man wearing a flamboyant outfit responded. “It takes two sexes in order to have a baby.”

Stein, clearly entertained, continued his line of questioning.

“How many sexes can have a baby out of their womb?” he asked, before the man responded, “Any individual that has a womb,” adding that “if you have a womb, your gender can be in spectrum.”

“A birthing person,” Stein confirmed, before the man agreed.

As Stein meandered around the parade, he found another man who claimed “the limit does not exist” regarding how many genders are capable of giving birth to a child. Really, the “limit does not exist” to how many Pride attendees are willing to double down on their delusion — but that’s for them to figure out.

Many more attendees answered “all of them,” while one angry man dressed as a woman simply said, “Go away from me.”

Shockingly, two women he stopped on the street claimed not to know the number of genders there are, but they did answer that “only one” can have a baby.

“If you’re talking about biological sex, there’s more than two sexes because what about intersex people?” another woman answered smugly.

“I’m saying intersex people can’t have a baby, though, right?” Stein fired back.

“That’s not necessarily true, intersex is a spectrum,” she responded, before Stein said, “It’s a confusing question, I know.”





