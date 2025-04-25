Trans student ARRESTED for using women’s bathroom tells all

Marcy Rheintgen is a transgender Florida student who was arrested and jailed for using the women’s bathroom under Florida’s anti-trans bathroom law.

The week before the arrest, Rheintgen sent around 160 letters to Florida lawmakers telling them it was his intention to use the restroom he was arrested in, in protest of the Facility Requirements Based on Sex Act.

When he arrived on the campus, two police officers met him outside the bathroom and warned him not to enter. When he did anyway, he was arrested.

“So you told them you were going to do this. It was one hundred percent a stunt, which I’m all about political stunts; I like this. And yet they still arrested you,” Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” says to Rheintgen.

“They trespassed me and then they arrested me, because they were like, ‘You got to be good, you got to not use the women’s bathroom in here again, you got to promise,’ and I’m like, ‘Who knows, maybe I will use the women’s bathroom’ and I was kind of a little bit sassy about it,” Rheintgen tells Stein.

“I applaud you for getting arrested,” Stein responds. “Obviously, you’re down for the cause. But isn't this kind of stupid in the grand scheme of things?”

“I think the law is stupid that I went to jail for this. I’m protesting the punishment. You know, I spent a night in like a sticky, disgusting, scary prison with all these like MS-13 people,” Rheintgen says.

While Rheintgen is very pleased with himself for standing up for transgender rights, Stein can’t understand why he wants to be a woman in the first place.

“Why be a girl, Marcy? You’re in good shape, you seem like you’re smart, you’re politically active, you’re religious, why are you taking up this fight for the transgender community?” Stein asks.

“Well, I have always had dysphoria since I was like 6, and this is my only effective way of treating it. I was a very handsome guy, and now I’ll be a very pretty girl,” Rheintgen says. “Some people say it’s a mental illness, and they might be right, honestly.”

“You wouldn’t tell an anorexic person to continue to not eat right. I mean, wouldn’t you say that what you’re going through is a mental health issue?” Stein asks, adding, “I have mental health issues; I’m not perfect. I’m not coming here to be Mr. Judgemental. I’m not Dr. Phil.”

“It is a mental health issue, and you wouldn’t, in that application, you wouldn’t tell the person with an eating disorder to continue to not eat,” he adds.

