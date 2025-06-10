Trans ‘woman’ rates WOMEN'S bathrooms at Disney

Those who work in the service industry have always dealt with unruly or difficult guests, but with the advent of TikTok and other social media apps, those guests are only getting worse.

One of them, a transgender woman who goes by the name Lilly Contino, has built a following of over 400,000 on TikTok by dressing up as a woman and filming servers who “misgender” him.

However, Contino seems to have grown tired of terrorizing unsuspecting waitstaff just trying to pay their bills and has set his sights on a new target: women’s restrooms at Disney theme parks.

One of his recent TikTok posts shows Contino taking a mirror selfie of himself dressed like a child in Minnie Mouse ears and a hair bow with the caption, “Ranking every women’s bathroom at Disney World.”

In the selfies taken, there are women using the restroom in the background.

BlazeTV host Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” calls “Tino” the “Temu Dylan Mulvaney.”

“Imagine making minimum wage, you work at Disneyland, people are mean to you all the time, every day, evil even, and you’re just trying to make it,” Stein says. “You’re trying to be polite, and you’re trying, and then this person just wants to cancel you for making minimum wage as a food slave, handing them bread.”

“This person takes it as if, even if the person misgendered them, as if they were doing this viciously or maliciously trying to misgender them, when it was just an accident because they look like a freak,” he adds.

Now that “Tino” is infiltrating women’s bathrooms, he’s taken his shtick too far.

“Lilly Tino is absolutely mentally ill,” Stein says, adding, "That's a crime in Texas to take a picture in a bathroom of somebody else."

"That is weird to be in the bathroom taking photos," BlazeTV guest Shayne Smith agrees. "It's already uncomfortable that you're taking apart your bathroom experience. I don't think about the other dudes in the bathroom. Do you?"

