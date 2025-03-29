Trans student arrested after ATTACKING Turning Point USA president

America may be back on course toward normalcy after President Trump's victory, but that's not stopping the left-wing crazies from acting, well, crazy. If anything, it's emboldened them.

Most recently, a conservative student at a Texas university was allegedly assaulted by one of these left-wing crazies — a transgender student who used a bike lock as a weapon. The incident was caught on video by the victim, Turning Point USA chapter President Paige Neumann.

The footage shows 20-year-old Liam Thanh Nguyen — who identifies as “Alyssa” — grabbing his bike before swinging a bike lock at Neumann. Nguyen was arrested and booked into Collin County Jail the same day.

“Timmy Tam the man decided to take a bike lock and assault somebody,” Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” comments. Stein’s booth at the campus was also reported to be damaged in the incident.

“I hate to just lump them and overgeneralize them, but when it comes to school shootings, when it comes to a lot of issues in sports, these trans people are very violent,” he continues.

“I don’t know enough to determine if all of the drug treatments that they do and hormone treatments they do contribute to that,” President of the Conservative Caucus Jim Pfaff responds.

“But what I do know is one of the arguments for accepting this lifestyle is, ‘Oh, well, there’s going to be lower suicide,’ and suicide rates are going up like crazy,” he continues. “So there’s an emotional, psychological component in this, and so it seems obvious that it would come out in anger like that.”

Want more from Alex Stein?

To enjoy more of Alex's culture jamming, comedic monologues, skits, and street segments, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.