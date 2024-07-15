Alex Stein reacts LIVE to ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT on Donald Trump

The attack on former President Donald Trump was just taken to an entirely new level — in the form of an assassination attempt.

During his rally speech in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening, a shooter who set himself up about 150 yards away on a roof to the north of the former president took his shot.

Thankfully, he missed.

The shooter, who was later identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, fired multiple shots and did not accomplish what he set out to do. Rather, one bullet grazed Trump’s ear.

After initially ducking, Trump rose quickly to his feet while Secret Service agents huddled around him and began moving him off the stage.

Trump yelled out “wait” before pumping his fist in the air.

It was an image that will go down as one of the most historic America has ever seen.

While it was undeniable to everyone watching that Trump had survived an assassination attempt, the mainstream media jumped on the incident and refused to call it what it was.

One CNN headline read “Secret Service rushes Trump off stage after he falls at rally.”

Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein” isn’t pleased with network's original reaction.

“That’s disgusting,” Stein says in response to the headline, before noting that no one was ready for a situation like this — not even the Secret Service agents themselves.

“You play that video, they’re like, what do we do? What do we do?” Stein says, adding, “They have protocols and stuff to follow, but they still don’t know what to do. Do they lift him up, do they rush him with the ambulance, like they’re still kind of confused what to do.”

Stein, who was in Tampa with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting, stopped to ask dozens of people what their reactions were to the assassination attempt on Trump.

Oddly enough, most of them were unaware or refused to talk.

"Are you guys happy that Trump got shot?" Stein asked, confused as to why no one would answer.

"Trump got shot by a BB gun," one man shouted while he passed by.

"No," Stein responded.





