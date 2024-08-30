Roger Stone: Democrats joining Trump DESTROYS Kamala’s momentum, signals a 'new political movement'

There’s no question in Roger Stone’s mind that former President Donald Trump has a chance of winning the 2024 election — regardless of the unprecedented hurdles he’s facing.

“You’ve got intrepid opposition of the mainstream media, the continue to cover for Kamala Harris in terms of who she really is, what her real record is, her responsibility for the policies of the last three plus years that are destroying the country,” the legendary Republican campaign adviser tells Alex Stein of “Prime Time with Alex Stein.”

However, “There’s a new political movement in the country” that he believes is “potentially a complete political realignment.”

“The endorsement of Donald Trump by Robert F. Kennedy [Jr.] is a game changer. When you add Wonder Woman, Tulsi Gabbard, who I think is an extraordinary warrior against the deep state and the war machine, what you have here is potentially like 1932, like 1968,” Stone says, recalling the election of Reagan.

“You have a real new realignment of Republicans, Libertarians, freethinkers, Independents, people who believe in capitalism, people who believe in freedom, people who are concerned about censorship, people who are concerned about war. This is a sea change. These announcements cap any upward momentum that Kamala Harris may have gotten from the convention,” he explains.

Stone adds that he is “very optimistic about the energy surrounding the Trump reform movement” and “the America first movement.”

His major concern lies in election integrity, though he’s hopeful as it’s “being worked on in a very smart and aggressive way.”

“Is Donald Trump as popular as Ronald Reagan was in your personal opinion, Roger?” Stein asks Stone, curious.

“Actually, I think he’s much more popular,” Stone says, telling Stein that Trump is the leader of “the non-elitist party of working people.”

However, Stone has a warning if Trump doesn’t come out on top this election.

“If we don’t win this election, we may not even have an election in four years. Not by our hand, but by theirs,” he says.

