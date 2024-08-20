The DNC is offering free abortions and vasectomies in the name of ‘freedom’ — yes, really

The Democrat Party may be running on a platform of “freedom” — but the Democrats' definition is a far cry from the one conservatives ascribe to the word.

“When they talk about ‘freedom,’ what they’re talking about is sexual libertinism and the right to kill your baby,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” explains, noting that the Democratic nominee for president, Kamala Harris, has a background of covering up the most immoral “freedoms.”

When Harris was attorney general of California, she not only pushed the FACT Act, which would have forced pro-life pregnancy centers to promote abortion in a blatant violation of the First Amendment, but she went after David Daleiden.

Daleiden is the pro-life journalist who uncovered Planned Parenthood employees saying they were interested in a pay-for-play scheme, where the employees would get paid for offering the body parts of unborn children. Instead of investigating, Harris sent state authorities to invade Daleiden’s apartment and seize the evidence.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, is the same story. During the pandemic, Walz told churches they had to cap their attendance at just ten people, while abortion facilities were allowed to continue to operate at full scale.

Which is why it’s no surprise that at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Planned Parenthood showed up to offer free vasectomies, free Plan B, and free medical abortions from its “mobile health clinic.”

According to the chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood Great Rivers, Dr. Colleen McNicholas, “there are going to be people traveling to Chicago from all over the country, and I think we should be doing what we can as health care providers to show what the impact of good policy and bad policy is.”

“What other kind of health care purposely kills a child? Purposely kills a person? It’s not health care,” Stuckey comments, disturbed by the euphemism.

The DNC has also already been swarmed with pro-abortion protesters, some of whom have dressed up as abortion pills, saying, “F*** the courts, f*** the state, you can’t make us procreate.”

“No one’s making you procreate,” Stuckey says. “We’re just saying, after you’ve done the procreation, if you could not kill your child. And unless a woman was raped, you made the choice to have sex. Consent to sex is consent to pregnancy.”

