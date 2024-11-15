Allie Beth Stuckey called out actress Sophia Bush on Instagram

Last night, pro-life warrior Allie Beth Stuckey faced off with actress Sophia Bush on Instagram over the subject of abortion.

Bush pushed the typical leftist talking point that abortion bans in certain states prevent women from getting life-saving care when they’re experiencing a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy.

Like so many pro-choice women, what Bush gets wrong is the difference between how insurance companies code procedures (often the word abortion is used) and what is actually illegal.

“A D&C IS AN ABORTION. It is THE SAME PROCEDURE,” Bush wrote on Instagram.

“Despite what the pro-forced birth folks want to tell you, these laws prevent doctors from giving care,” she ranted in a reel, before accusing Allie and other pro-lifers of having “blood on [their] hands.”

Of course, that’s far from correct.

“An abortion is the purposeful termination of the life of an unborn child, and that is exactly how it is defined in every pro-life law that has been passed since Dobbs, which means that there is no law in any state that is restricting or prohibiting miscarriage care or the removal of an ectopic pregnancy,” Allie explained in the following Instagram reel.

Bush referenced Nevaeh Crain and Josseli Barnica, two Texas women whose stories have become leftist propaganda, as they both died because doctors claim they were fearful of prosecution due to the Heartbeat Law.

Once again, this is false information. Allie explains that in both of these cases, neither woman sought an abortion and actually died due to medical negligence.

“They take these stories, they stoke fear, and they tell women that if you are pro-life, then you are for killing women,” Allie told Live Action founder and president Lila Rose on a recent episode of “Relatable.”

“There's not a single pro-life law in the country that prohibits emergency medical care to a mother that might involve an early delivery if it's an emergency or that prohibits miscarriage care or that prohibits care for an ectopic pregnancy,” Rose reiterated.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the episode above.

