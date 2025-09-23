Allie Beth Stuckey: Charlie Kirk’s memorial revealed 'the Holy Spirit is at work'

Despite the atrocious circumstances surrounding the Charlie Kirk memorial service that drew thousands of Americans together over the weekend, BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey couldn’t help but feel inspired.

“The Holy Spirit is at work, y’all,” Stuckey says on “Relatable.” “And it was tangible. It was thick in that room.”

“Huge stadium, tens of thousands of people there, but there were people camped out. There were people in long lines. … We were behind all of the presidential Cabinet, which was pretty surreal to see these people who are leading our government sit here in honor of Charlie Kirk and to worship alongside them and to hear the name of Jesus proclaimed alongside them,” she recalls.

While critics of Charlie Kirk and the Trump administration may call the memorial a “white nationalist rally,” that didn’t stop Christian artists from performing and attending despite any fear of ostracization.

“I just want to give a shout-out to all of those Christian artists, because there are Christian artists out there who are scared. They’re scared to be perceived as political. They’re scared to be perceived as divisive or controversial. And so they could have easily said no. They don’t need the money; they don’t need the fame,” she explains.

“And they decided that it was worth sharing those arrows. And it was worth taking the heat for that. And I just respect — respect to those artists, and thank you to those artists,” she adds.

Stuckey, who was sitting next to the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh and his wife, recalls feeling an incredible sense of "camaraderie in there.”

“I see all of these different commentators that I only typically get to see on the internet. And I’m like, ‘This is so special. This is amazing.’ And then it just hits me why I’m there. Like why I’m there is this awful, tragic, terrible reason. And as that's kind of like dawning on me, I’m looking around,” she says.

“All of these people spontaneously start lifting up their Charlie signs, because everyone has these signs, white and red. And the white signs say ‘Isaiah 6:8 ... Here I am, Lord. Send me.’ And then the red signs have, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant,’” she continues.

“And I mean, I lost it. I lost it because it just hit me. Why? I can’t believe that is why we’re here. Obviously, God is accomplishing something good. And I looked back at the stage and I could see Brandon Lake was crying, and it was such a powerful moment,” she says, adding, “What a privilege it was to be there.”

