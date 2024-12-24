Allie Beth Stuckey delivers EPIC speech on the myth of Christian nationalism at AmFest

At Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest, Allie Beth Stuckey delivered a spine-chilling speech debunking the faulty idea of Christian nationalism.

While the left wants to rewrite history, deny our nation’s Christian heritage, and denounce the promoting of godly values as “Christian nationalism,” Allie knows the truth — Christianity runs in the blood of this country, and the myth of Christian nationalism is just another tactic to silence believers.

“Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — that is a distinctly Christian belief,” she says, explaining that we were endowed with these inalienable rights by God.

“Everywhere that Christians have gone over the centuries, everywhere that Christian feet are on the ground, we have said that child sacrifice ends now. The pagan worship ends now. The objectification of human beings for power, for ideology, the butchering of children’s bodies, the moral confusion about gender or sex or the family or whatever it is — it ends now.”

“There are many who say … that is Christian nationalism,” she says. But “Christian nationalism and the specter of Christian nationalism is a moniker used as a manipulation tactic to get Christian conservatives — and only Christian conservatives — to shut up.”

“That’s all it is.”

“Every single person brings the fullness of their belief system to the voting booth,” including “the secular atheist.”

“You think this idea that a baby becomes a human only through the birth canal is an objective, scientific, neutral idea? That is a religious, superstitious belief. This idea that a human being can be trapped in the wrong body and declare themselves the opposite gender — that’s not a secular, neutral belief that we just have to accept. That is their religious belief,” she says.

“So if they have the right to come forward with their superstitious beliefs about when life begins or when humans are valuable or what gender is or what marriage is, then Christians not only have the right to do that but the responsibility to do that.”

