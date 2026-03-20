Allie Beth Stuckey shocked: 'Good Morning America' endorses ‘young adult’ novel with occultism, threesomes, and necrophilia

There’s a new young adult novel out that has America’s teen readers spellbound. It’s got mystery, romance, fantasy, and plot twists — everything a young reader craves.

There’s only one problem: It’s demonic pornography, according to Allie Beth Stuckey.

On this episode of “Relatable,” Allie and “ Library 4 Kiddos ” founder Anne Sey dive into the dark world of “Sibylline” by Melissa de la Cruz and explain why parents should be cautious about young adult literature.

Shortly after its publication earlier this year, “Sibylline” quickly became a New York Times best-seller and was even selected as a "Good Morning America" YA Book Club pick for February.

This shocked both Allie and Sey, because the book is full of dark and explicit content.

“Initially it was marketed to 12- to 17-year-olds, and it's very problematic, because not only does it have magic that dives into the occult — like there's seances … possession of people, necromancy,” says Sey.

“But also on page 284, there is a very graphic scene of a threesome, and it's done on the friend who they think is dead. So not only a threesome, but necrophilia.”

Allie pulls no punches about the depravity of this particular scene. “I just want to be clear about what is actually being depicted. It's not some closed-door thing," Allie explains. She goes on to outline all the depraved, explicit, X-rated ways this sexual scene is depicted in the book.

“So that is the kind of necrophilia, sexual assault that is being … not only depicted but glorified.”

Sey, who provides curated book recommendations focused on wholesome young adult literature, says, “What a lot of people don't understand … is that over half of the people reading young adult [books] are actual adults … 18 and on.”

She cites a 2024 study from HarperCollins UK that found that 74% of young adult readers in the U.K. are adults — 28% of whom are over age 28.

Publishers, says Sey, “know this” about their readership. So even though protagonists in YA novels are typically in the same age range as young adult readers (12-17), the content is often tailored to a far more mature audience.

But this can be tricky for parents, because sometimes YA authors, including Melissa de la Cruz, also write age-appropriate books for teens.

“Melissa de la Cruz is known for her middle-grade novels as well,” says Sey, referring to de la Cruz’s “Alex & Eliza” trilogy — a historical romance series that reimagines the real-life love story of Alexander Hamilton and Elizabeth "Eliza" Schuyler.

“So my fear is that parents who are not aware and who have said, ‘Well, we've read her ‘Descendants’ series or, you know, her ‘Alex & Eliza’ series’” will assume “it's okay to read this book, and it's not,”’ she tells Allie.

To hear more about the dangers of young adult literature and what you can do to protect your kids, watch the episode above.

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