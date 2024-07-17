OnlyFans model and abortion advocate praises Trump on STAGE at the RNC — but why?

Amber Rose is an OnlyFans model and SlutWalk organizer who skyrocketed to fame after her highly publicized relationships with famous rappers like Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa.

Now, she’s making headlines again — but this time as a speaker at the Republican National Convention.

“I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States,” Rose told the crowd in her five-minute speech.

Allie Beth Stuckey is not impressed with the decision.

“Look, I’m happy to have her vote. I’m happy to have the votes of other people like her. I’m not saying that we should gate keep and say you can only be one way to vote Republican, but do we need a person like that speaking at the RNC?” Stuckey says.

Stuckey also finds it a little less than charming that Rose also once praised Satanism in an interview.

“I’m not a Satanist,” Rose said in the interview. “Satanists are just atheists as well, but they're just more political. OK. They, they have, like — it's actually a very rational, logical religion. They help a lot of people, a lot of women to get abortions in Southern states that, you know, where they're illegal.”

“She is an adult performer,” Stuckey says. “She’s not someone who used to be one and then, you know, reformed. She still is currently. And she is pro-abortion. Just recently she was on a podcast where she said that she actually really relates to and respects Satanism as a religion because Satanism helps women get abortions.”

While Rose is an atheist, Stuckey has hope for her.

“Anyone can be redeemed, of course. And I would be happy to befriend this person and talk with her, and I hope that Christ saves her,” she says.

