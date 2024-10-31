‘As a mother,’ Beyoncé loves abortion

While both the Trump and Harris campaigns have been focusing their efforts in the swing states, they’ve also put some serious time into Texas, which unfortunately is no longer reliably red. In fact, it’s been trending blue for a while now — and Democrats want to capitalize on this.

Afterall, when and where did Queen Bey show up to campaign for Kamala Harris?

In the Lone Star State. At the end of election season.

While Beyoncé showing up in Houston, Texas, for political purposes might be a unique occurrence, her message certainly wasn’t.

“Beyoncé — wow, she said something so unique, so different than any other celebrity has said for why they're voting for Kamala Harris. I've never heard this kind of profound and moral and compassionate take on why people just have to vote for Kamala Harris,” says Allie Beth Stuckey sarcastically before playing a clip of Beyoncé’s speech.

“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother — a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies,” the singer said to a cheering crowd.

The math isn’t mathing.

“In one breath, she is saying we need a country that is great for our children and grandchildren” so “we should have the right to kill children,” Allie says, pointing out the glaring hypocrisy.

Beyoncé went on to perpetuate the lie that “there’s going to be a Trump abortion ban” when the reality is Kamala Harris is the only candidate who has promised to “do something at the federal level” regarding abortion.

“Trump has said he's not going to do anything at the federal level about abortion. ... He's saying it's left up to the states,” whereas Harris has said she’s going to “federalize Roe,” which “allows abortion through all nine months,” says Allie.

Federalizing Roe means that “a doctor signs off saying, ‘Yeah, this is for the woman's health,”’ granting approval for a woman to proceed with an abortion regardless of the state she lives in.

“But health is not physical health,” explains Allie. “Health can also mean mental health,” “emotional health,” or “family situation,” so “it's virtually for any reason through all nine months. ... Federalizing that standard would mean that no state can have any restriction on abortion.”

