Cancer patients are younger than ever — and this doctor knows why

Cancer was once a disease that was mostly reserved for older populations, but that’s no longer the case. Diagnoses of the disease have skyrocketed among young people in the United States in the past 10 to 20 years.

Functional integrative physician and medical director of Cancer Center for Healing and Center for New Medicine Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy has the answer as to why that is.

“There’s a study that shows the increase in specifically colorectal cancer for young people,” Allie Beth Stuckey tells Connealy. “It used to be that was a type of cancer reserved for very old people, really, all types of cancer used to be more just an old-person problem. But that’s becoming less and less true.”

Connealy knows that much of the answer lies in what we consume.

“They’re not eating the right foods. They’re eating foods with lots of chemicals and toxins and seed oils, and you know, most of them are probably deficient in vitamins and minerals,” she explains.

But it’s not just seed oils and toxins.

“Parasites, all bugs, can contribute to the scenario of cancer,” Connealy explains. “And so, American doctors don’t think you can have parasites, because we have this clean, sterile, society, right?”

“But of course not,” she continues, explaining that commonly consumed food, like sushi, contains parasites.

“It’s something that, you know again, is one of the contributing causes to cancer. So, you know, cancer isn’t just one disturbance. It’s the perfect storm that’s creating this chaotic environment,” she says.

Unfortunately, doctors in the American medical system aren’t trained to address problems at the source.

“Doctors are taught a very indoctrinated version of medicine,” Connealy says. “In medical medical you’re taught how the body works, then the pharmacology that you use on the diagnosis you’re making, and then you may need surgery in some cases if it’s a diseased organ.”

While doctors aren’t taught to address the food patients are eating or the toxins they surround themselves with, they also aren’t taught to address stress levels.

“I’ve never met a patient where the doctor told the patient they need to change their eating and they need to address their stress,” she adds.

