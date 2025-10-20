Miracle, ‘man of steel,’ or mystery? Surgeon’s shocking words about Charlie Kirk’s wound

Following Charlie Kirk's assassination, Turning Point USA spokesman and executive producer of the “Charlie Kirk Show" Andrew Kolvet revealed new details about the shooting that even doctors are calling a miracle.

According to Kolvet, the surgeon who operated on Kirk claimed that the high-velocity bullet was powerful enough to kill multiple large animals — and “should have gone through” his body.

But for some reason, Kirk’s body was able to stop it.

“I want to address some of the discussion about the lack of an exit wound with Charlie,” Kolvet wrote in a post on X .

“The fact that there wasn’t an exit wound is probably another miracle, and I want people to know,” Kolvet continued, explaining that he had spoken with the surgeon who worked on Charlie in the hospital.

“He said the bullet ‘absolutely should have gone through, which is very very normal for a high powered, high velocity round. I’ve seen wounds from this caliber many times and they always just go through everything. This would have taken a moose or two down, an elk, etc,’” he recalled.

“But it didn’t go through. Charlie’s body stopped it,” he added.

When he mentioned to the doctor that there were “dozens of staff, students, and special guests standing directly behind Charlie” when he was shot, the doctor reportedly replied, “It was an absolute miracle that someone else didn’t get killed.”

“His bone was so healthy and the density was so so impressive that he's like the man of steel,” Kolvet recalls the doctor saying.

While BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey notes that “some people aren’t buying that,” she says that she doesn’t have a reason not to.

“Of course I believe it’s possible for God to do anything. And he’s saying it’s miraculous. And miraculous means that it goes beyond reason or even the laws of physics,” she says. “And so I have no reason to believe that this is untrue.”

