This doctor warned against child transition — now the DOJ is ruining his life

Former Texas Children’s Hospital surgeon and whistleblower Eithan Haim is facing massive legal challenges after exposing the hospital for secretly providing “gender-affirming care” to minors.

Now, his wife, Andrea Haim, is speaking out on his behalf since Eithan is under a “defacto gag order,” or a “non-gag gag order.”

“The largest children’s hospital in the world was lying to the public about the existence of its transgender program for children. As a result of his whistleblowing, the Texas legislature passed FB14, which was the law banning transgender care for minors in the state of Texas,” Haim tells Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable.”

Eithan has been indicted on four felony counts for what Andrea calls “completely made-up and baseless violations of HIPAA,” which they’ve been fighting since June 2023.

“Some of his colleagues had told him that they were implanting puberty-blocking devices into children as young as 11 years old,” Andrea explains, adding, “The fact that they were doing it on kids who claimed to have gender dysphoria was really surprising.”

“We started to look into it further, and the first thing I did was Google Texas Children’s transgender program. It didn’t exist on the internet,” she continues. “The only thing that you could see was a statement from March of 2022, in which Texas Children’s Hospital stated unequivocally that they were stopping their program due to a Texas attorney general opinion that these procedures may be considered child abuse under Texas law.”

“But they never admitted that they restarted it. So it was surprising to hear that these procedures were still going on,” she says.

That’s when Andrea took it upon herself to join a Zoom conference in January 2023, which was hosted by the Baylor College of Medical Ethics.

“What we learned is that Texas Children’s had an extensive transgender medicine program. They were implanting puberty blockers, and prescribing puberty blockers on children as young as 11 years old. And they started doing this only three days after they said that they paused or stopped the program,” Andrea explains.

“They had the doctors who were part of this program on there, and those doctors said that they were prescribing puberty blockers to children, they were telling parents that they needed to agree or consent to getting children on puberty blockers,” she continues, noting that the doctors used the line, “Would you rather have a living son or a dead daughter?”

“I think this is one of the most malicious lies that has to do with transgender medicine for children,” she adds.

