Moral relativism isn’t courage: Why Christians should celebrate Trump’s victory

Liberals were fragile before Trump’s win, and they’re even more fragile now. So fragile, in fact, that some Christians are asking Trump supporters to temper their celebrations in order to spare the left’s feelings.

“Christians, Whether your candidate wins or loses, there will still be hurting people who need you to give them hope and be a sober and thoughtful advocate for them. Don’t let the outcome defeat you or compel you to pretend the battle is won. Avoid bitterness and triumphalism,” political strategist Justin Giboney wrote in a post on X.

While Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” agrees that we should avoid bitterness or pretending that the spiritual battle has been won, she thinks this messaging is attempting to make voters feel guilty “for being happy and rejoicing.”

And Giboney wasn’t the only one trying to steer Christians from celebration.





“Presidential election results. Having delivered us from one evil, God now tests us with another. ‘The Lord your God is testing you, to know whether you love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul.’ Deuteronomy 13:3,” Pastor John Piper wrote in a post on X.

“I don’t think these cryptic messages are all that helpful, and he wrote an article back in 2020 which he recently reposted arguing that yes, abortion is evil, but Trump’s personality is equally as evil and is also a curse to our nation,” Stuckey explains. “Pastor John, they are not the same thing.”

“The other person’s policies, which affect our children, our grandchildren, our neighbors, the most vulnerable among us, were far more wicked and disorderly,” she continues. “I think some Christians think that moral relativism is courage, and it’s not. It’s actually a form of confusion and cowardice.”

“Certainly, I don’t think that John Piper is a coward, but I do think that his interpretations of the election in this current political moment is lacking wisdom,” she adds.

