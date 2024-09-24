Should Christians send their children to public school? Christianity Today says ‘yes’

As public schools have rapidly become infested with left-wing propaganda, more families are choosing to homeschool or go the private route.

Christianity Today argues that this is the wrong decision, as a recently published article argues for putting kids in public schools in order to provide spiritual “strength training” for kids.

“We’ve got someone telling you that public school is totally fine who doesn’t even have their kids in public school,” Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” comments. “You don’t have a firm grasp on what’s going on in the public school system.”

Even in red states and fairly conservative suburbs, parents are finding themselves faced with gender ideology and social justice in their schools.

However, the author of the article in Christianity Today claims that more important than your children’s day-to-day education is taking your child to church regularly.

“Even if it is true that church is more important than the school you go to, I don’t think there’s anyone denying that. So right off the bat we’ve got a straw man there. I don’t think anyone is saying that your child’s school is determinant of their salvation or is the driving factor of their sanctification,” Stuckey argues.

“Church might be more important, what happens at home might be more important, but that doesn’t make your education not important,” she continues.

The article references a study that also appears to refute its own claims.

“Homeschoolers are 51% more likely than public school children to frequently attend religious services into their young adulthood. Students at religious schools had a higher likelihood of frequent religious service attendance, becoming a registered voter, and fewer lifetime sexual partners than public school students,” Stuckey says.

“So she really brushes over the conclusions of the very study that she bases her argument on for sending your kids to public school,” she continues.

The author also argues that she would rather her child have the worldly experiences that public school can offer while the child is under her own roof.

“Your child can still have worldly experiences, can still encounter worldly secular arguments under your roof without being inundated by these arguments for eight hours a day, five days a week, for thirteen years of her life,” Stuckey says, adding, “That is a lot of propaganda.”

