Everyone needs Jesus — even furries and the KKK

According to the young Bryce Crawford, God transformed his life and gave him the boldness to share Jesus with people most Christians avoid.

“The head of the KKK, furries, politicians, homeless people. What do all of these groups have in common? They need Jesus. They need to hear the gospel,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says on “Relatable.”

“Bryce Crawford knows that. That’s why he goes to everyone, everywhere, and preaches the good news of Jesus Christ,” she says.

And in a recent conversation with Crawford at AmFest, he explained just how he reaches those who seem to want to be reached the least.

“How do you explain the gospel to someone who has no Christian contact? They don’t know anything about what you’re talking about,” she asked Crawford.

“I kind of explain it like a murderer, like a criminal. You know, a murderer commits a crime, and if the police officer arrested them and then took them to doughnuts and coffee, you’d be like, ‘That’s a little weird. No, the murderer deserves jail!’” Crawford explained.

“And in the same way a murderer deserves jail and deserves to be punished is the same way you and I deserve to be punished, because you don’t have to teach a 4-year-old to be selfish and not share and pitch fits and hit the mom or hit the dad when they’re upset,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter how good of a parent you are. It’s in their nature. But it’s a gift from God that God substitutes his wrath on us with his grace. And I think the ultimate thing for me is explaining forgiveness. You know, forgiveness is canceling the debt someone owes you. And God has canceled the debt that we owe Him with His life,” he added.

While Crawford has had a lot of great conversations with those whom he disagrees with, he has had a few that have momentarily stumped him.

“I talked to the Hebrew Israelites a lot,” he told Stuckey, explaining that this specific group believes that “if you’re not black, you’re going to hell, basically.”

“It’s hard to talk with people that are prideful and that take Scripture out of context. You know what I mean? And so, I just say, ‘Okay, thank you,’ or, ‘Oh, I don’t know, but this is what I do know,’” he explained.

“The Holy Spirit can take over and give you words, but we can’t let false doctrine sway us aside. Those guys can be a little iffy,” he added.

