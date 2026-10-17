Ex-Mormon influencer tells Allie Beth Stuckey the angel Moroni is a demon

Kighley Medrano was born and raised in the Mormon church but became an evangelical Christian after she married her husband. Today, she uses her platform to share her testimony of leaving the LDS church and to expose problems with Mormon theology by contrasting it with the biblical gospel.

On a recent episode of “Relatable,” Kighley told Allie Beth Stuckey that the religion of Mormonism has “satanic underpinnings” and that the angel Moroni — who, according to LSD faith, directed Joseph Smith to the golden plates — is a demon.

“In the Mormon temple ... to receive your endowments, there is a video that everyone has to watch,” Kighley says, explaining that the video is about the fall of Adam and Eve.

At one point in the video, she says, Satan breaks the fourth wall and tells the audience to put on their “aprons,” which have “fig leaves” on them. Not only are Mormons “buried in their fig-leaf aprons,” which Kighley says is “undoing ... the work of Christ,” but “the only time that you’re told to do anything in the temple is from Satan.”

On top of that, Mormonism has “re-erected the temple,” she says.

“There is a veil that is put back up, and there is a holy of holies. It’s called the celestial room, and that is where God’s spirit dwells,” Kighley tells Allie. “So, they’ve undone the work of Christ even in that.”

“Even though, yes, the word ‘Jesus’ is in the name, the undoing of the work of Christ is so evident throughout the Mormon religion and teachings,” she adds, calling it “satanic.”

The revelation that caused “an immediate paradigm shift” for Kighley, however, was when she was taught how the Bible describes Satan.

While she was still part of the Mormon faith, Kighley’s daughter befriended another girl, whose mother had left the LDS church for Christianity. One day while their daughters played, they had a deep discussion over their differing faiths.

“I said, ‘OK, so then what about, “By your fruits you will know them”? Generally, the Mormon church produces good, moral families; good, moral children. What about that? What about the fruits?’” Kighley recounts.

“And she said, ‘I agree that generally the Mormon church produces good, moral families and children, and it looks really good on the outside, but Satan comes dressed as an angel of light.’”

Kighley says that at the time of this conversation, she was unaware that this was verbatim from Scripture.

“When she said that, immediately the angel Moroni popped into my brain, and it was like just the lights flipped on, scales fell from my eyes, and an immediate paradigm shift happened,” she says. “And I knew that the angel Moroni was a demon.”

To hear more of Allie and Kighley’s conversation, watch the episode above.

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