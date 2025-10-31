Ex-psychic says she was on the verge of possession — until one word shattered the darkness

Before she became a Christian, Jenn Nizza was a celebrated psychic and New Age guru. For two decades, she was neck-deep in the dark arts: reading tarot cards, interpreting numerology and astrology charts, performing angel card and rune divinations, channeling messages from what she thought were spirits of the dead, and practicing numerous dark rituals.

Today, she lives out her devotion to Christ by warning secular people and believers alike about the spiritual dangers of New Age practices, divination, and even cultural phenomena like Halloween.

To those who practice divination and necromancy — both attempts to contact the spirit realm — Nizza warns that they’re only reaching one side: the demonic one.

Coming to this realization that she was contacting not dead people but demonic deceptions masquerading as loved ones, not benevolent spirits with insight but sinister demons who wanted to torment her, was a turning point in Nizza’s journey.

“At the end of my 36th year, I actually came to a moment, Allie, of near destruction,” Nizza told BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey on an episode of “Relatable.”

“There's possession and there's oppression. I probably was very close to being possessed,” she said frankly.

After years of practicing the dark arts, Nizza began feeling this internal “heaviness” and bone-chilling “fear.”

“Imagine if you go under the water and you have somebody with their foot on your head trying to keep you down. ... That was the moment that I came to,” she said.

One day in a moment of extreme terror, she called on the name of Jesus — something she said that shocked her because it was so far out of character.

At the time, Nizza didn’t know the gospel message or really anything about Jesus. She just knew that the dark cloud suffocating her had been compromised by simply calling on his name. “I just knew that something had happened, and I knew that it was peaceful. And I also knew ... I didn't want to be a psychic anymore, and I did not know why,” she recounted.

God was calling Nizza out of the darkness and into His kingdom, but the enemy wasn’t going to let her go easily.

“I was deceived again by false teaching books that I started reading that were heretical and leading me once again down the wrong road away from Christ. I did stop doing the readings for a while, but then I did go back to them,” said Nizza, noting that she merely tweaked some of her practices.

Thankfully, God in His miraculous patience didn’t give up on her.

“I ended up having a dinner date with a friend that I met in the divination group. ... Little did I know she had become saved from the last time that I had seen her,” Nizza said.

“She came over for dinner, and she started talking to me about Jesus, and she invited me to the church that she had started attending.”

But Nizza, still holding tightly to her New Age beliefs, declined the invitation.

But the internal wrestling that led her to temporarily cease psychic readings started back up. One day, about a month after having dinner with her friend, Nizza had a strong and unexplainable desire to go to her friend’s church.

“And it was that day, Allie, that I heard the gospel,” she said.

She sang along with the congregation during worship, and when she got to the lyric “Jesus saved me,” she had a flashback to the moment months prior when she first cried out His name.

“And I knew it was Him, Allie. I knew that He was the one who showed up that day and set me free. I was a captive, and He set me free,” she declared.

