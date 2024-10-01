Furries and fake babies: The worst of TikTok

As TikTok grows in popularity, so does the eccentricity of its users. And what some of them post for the entire world to see is a little disturbing — to say the least.

One TikTok user has been using the platform to document her travels with a realistic baby doll that she’s named “Peaches.”

“This was the first day that I brought Peaches out and about,” the TikTok user said in her video. “This is our new model baby Peaches, which I’m obsessed with. So when we got there I wanted her to get some sun, and then I made her a bottle, and then we were getting ready to go into the ocean but the sun was still so, so hot. So I went ahead and gave her some sunblock.”

The woman shows herself spraying sunblock on the fake baby, before bringing it into the ocean and plunging the doll underwater.

“I could hear people next to me, they were laughing. Some people were pointing fingers at me, but you know what, I love silicone dolls. I’m not hurting anybody,” she continued, concluding the video by saying, “Don’t forget, even as an adult, it’s okay to play.”

Allie Beth Stuckey of “Relatable” is horrified, calling it “something very dark.”

“You’re trying to fill a void that could be filled, should be filled with a human child. And I would even say if you can’t have kids, or even if you had a miscarriage, which obviously is very tragic, you should be investing your time and energy into real kids who need love — whether you are adopting them or fostering them.”

“It’s just so craven to me that our birth rate is declining and that the fake baby community is growing. There is something dark about that, and you can’t convince me otherwise,” she continues, adding, “I might even venture to say demonic.”

But fake babies aren’t the only delusional phenomena to make waves on social media.

Furries, people who dress up in animal costumes to go about their daily life, are also growing in numbers.

“Part of it is feeling different and unique, like, 'You don’t really know me, I’m secretly a wolf, you think I’m just Ethan, but I’m secretly howling at the moon every night,'” Stuckey comments. “I think having an underground kind of identity and community that the rest of the world doesn’t really understand, that seems to be a motivation,” she adds.







Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.