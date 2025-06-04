‘We’ve seen the depravity’: Support for gay marriage hits an all-time low

A Gallup poll published on May 29 reveals that Republican support for same-sex marriage has hit a historic 30-year low — despite the global push to normalize and celebrate homosexuality.

Gallup began tracking this sentiment 29 years ago, and the data is suggesting that Republican acceptance after the initial court ruling may have been short-lived, as many conservatives have reverted to a traditional, biblical view of marriage.

According to the poll, only 41% of Republicans back same-sex marriage, which is down from 55% in 2021 to 2022. Meanwhile, 88% of Democrats believe gay marriage deserves the same validity as a marriage between a man and a woman.

When asked about moral acceptability, the divide between Democrats and Republicans is similar, with 86% of Democrats viewing same-sex relations as morally acceptable and 38% of Republicans who agree.

Two-thirds of regular church-goers reject same-sex marriage, showing that a majority of professing Christians continue to hold the biblical view that marriage is between a man and a woman.

“It makes so much sense why Republicans have moved the way that we have,” BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey says on “Relatable.” “It doesn’t make sense why Democrats have moved the way that they have, because over the past few years there has been a movement to simply reveal the kind of indoctrination that is going on in schools.”

“We have seen the grossness and depravity of something like drag queen story hour, we have seen the propaganda books in school libraries that not only encourages kids to start thinking about their sexuality at a young age, but to start questioning if they are born in the right body,” she continues.

While the media attempted to portray homosexuality as two people of the same sex who simply wanted to get married to start a family and be able to be in the hospital when their loved one was sick — what we were sold and what we’ve gotten couldn’t be more different.

“We have watched it go from that depiction to men dressed in push-up bras and fishnet tights reading stories to children on the taxpayer dime,” Stuckey says, “and parents getting their children taken out of their custody so the state can allow the child to mutilate their genitals in the name of gender affirming care.”

“That happened really fast, so as we’ve seen the quickness and the destructiveness of the sexual revolution that has its crosshairs on children’s bodies and minds, of course people have started to say, ‘Huh, OK, maybe this whole sexual revolution wasn’t really about what they said it was about,’” she continues.

“So people have started to work their way backwards and see that when we decided that husbands and wives were interchangeable, that led to the idea that boys and girls are interchangeable, and it’s caused all of this confusion,” she adds.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.