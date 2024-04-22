Golden Bachelor calls it quits on marriage after THREE months. Here's why.

Just three months after the Golden Bachelor – 72-year-old Gerry Turner – wed contestant Theresa Nist, the two are already calling it quits.

While Allie Beth Stuckey “knew from the beginning it shouldn’t have been Theresa,” she still thinks the couple needs to just “ride it out.”

But apparently, the two think that divorce is the answer that will lead to their individual happiness. In a strange "Good Morning America" interview, Gerry and Theresa announced the following:

“We’ve kinda come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Gerry said.

“Get a divorce three months after getting married?” the shocked host retorted.

“Yes,” the duo confirmed. “I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.”

“So what they found out after they got married on television in January after a whirlwind romance through the ‘Golden Bachelor’ is that they don't like each other – that’s it,” sighs Allie. “You don't like each other; you don't love each other; you weren't willing to put the work in.”

Not only does the death of the their short-lived marriage prove that “it wasn’t real,” but it also is likely to discourage the same people whose hopes of finding love in their elderly years were elevated as a result of the show.

“You are showing people this romance that everyone thought was real, that everyone thought was sincere and so wonderful, that people who the world may have counted out as past their prime can date and fall in love … it wasn't real,” criticizes Allie, adding that “maybe you had some feelings for each other, but you didn't have that kind of real, solid, sacrificial, commitment-level love if the marriage is already quote-unquote dissolving.”

But perhaps there’s another reason the marriage didn’t work out.

“Or they're just very superficial people, and nothing went actually wrong after marriage and … they were just used to living by themselves and they realized, ‘okay, we don't really want to do this,”’ she continues.

“Also I feel like when marriages end this quickly, it's like one person ended up being way different than the other person thought … I will say that Jerry had a very different background than what was portrayed [on the show].”

To hear Allie’s full analysis of the imploded relationship, watch the clip below.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.