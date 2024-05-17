NFL star’s based anti-Biden, anti-abortion speech ENRAGES the left

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker gave a commencement speech at Benedictine College — and the content of that speech has blown many on the right away, as well as drawn the ire of many on the left.

“Our own nation is led by a man who publicly and proudly proclaims his Catholic faith, but at the same time is delusional enough to make the sign of the cross during a pro-abortion rally. He has been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies that I’m sure to many people it appears that you can be both Catholic and pro-choice,” Butker said.

“He is not alone. From the man behind the COVID lockdowns to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America, they all have a glaring thing in common — they are Catholic,” he continued.

Allie Beth Stuckey is impressed, to say the least.

“I’m not Catholic, but I appreciate how he is describing the discrepancy between what some Catholics do, especially in the highest levels of government,” she says. “As a Protestant, there are many people on my side who call themselves Christians, and yet they are pro-choice.”

According to Pew Research, only 42% of Catholics believe that abortion should be illegal in most or all cases, versus 55% of Protestants.

Butker didn’t stop at abortion.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and thinking about all the promotions and titles you’re going to get in your career?” he said, before highlighting the importance and beauty of motherhood.

Now, a petition has been created on Change.org, demanding that the Kansas City Chiefs dismiss him for discriminatory remarks. The petition now has almost 200,000 signatures.

“Apparently it was homophobic, anti-trans, anti-abortion, and racist,” Stuckey says. “You don’t have to keep selling me on it.”