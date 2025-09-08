Homeschooling: LGBTQ activists’ latest conquest

Homeschool has long been seen as a bubble of hardcore Christians who are opting out of the public school system to keep their children far away from state indoctrination — but according to CEO of Classical Conversations, Robert Bortins, that’s all changing.

“I think God’s design for all humanity is for you to educate your own children. So I’m very glad that secular non-Christians are homeschooling,” Bortins begins. “But as that’s taken place, a lot of the homeschool kind of pioneers who maybe created this curriculum don’t have people to pass it on to.”

“So they’re selling to like PE companies or larger organizations, and they’re secularizing the curriculum,” he explains.

While Bortins doesn’t believe it's necessarily a bad thing that non-Christians are opting to homeschool their children, it is changing the environment, and in some ways for the worse.

One curriculum in particular, Saxon Math, was written by a Christian.

“He gets older. He wants to retire. He sells it to Pearson, which is a billion-dollar publicly traded company. Well, they don’t want to have those same ideas. They want to have their curriculum lined with Common Core or No Child Left Behind, or whatever the latest government edicts are,” Bortins explains.

"And so they basically make a homeschool curriculum of the old version and then just use the branding for the new one. Meanwhile, they’re jacking up the prices for homeschooling curriculum because they don’t want to maintain it and really want to just drive that out,” he continues.

“And so you’ve just got to be very careful that as homeschooling expands, that these ideologies are going to start creeping in. And I think that’s going to have a possibility for just negative outcomes for the homeschooling space in general if we aren't wide-eyed on what’s going on,” he adds.

One friend of Bortins went on a homeschooling field trip with their kids, which they were expecting to have “a young earth creation worldview.”

“It was being put on by secular evolutionists, and so you know, they paid for it, and went to this event, and really got an education in why they needed to do more research before just blindly thinking everything in the homeschool space is Christian,” he explains.

Stuckey is horrified, noting that it was also reported in the National Review that wokeness is infiltrating homeschooling.

The article details a homeschooling “unConvention” in Virginia that featured sessions like “all history is queer history,” which was led by a transgender rights activist. Other sessions included talks on “forms of decoloniality” and “resolving unexamined experiences with bias and oppression.”

“Now, I don’t understand why someone who believes this wouldn’t just send their kids to public school,” Stuckey says, adding, “I mean, you can get that kind of thing for free, right? Unless they think it’s not radical enough.”

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.