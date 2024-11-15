Is Chris Cuomo really as moderate as he seems? Megyn Kelly says he’s 'FAKING IT'

After leaving CNN and joining NewsNation, Chris Cuomo has come across as more of a moderate.

“I actually saw Chris Cuomo give a very good description of why people vote for Donald Trump,” Allie Beth Stuckey tells Megyn Kelly.

Cuomo has also been very pro-Israel and has even condemned COVID vaccines.

“Do you think that people like [Cuomo] who leave CNN and then all of a sudden become more fair and balanced — was it CNN that was influencing them, and they were just kind of lying because they had to at the time? Or do you think that they are lying now just to try to get a bigger audience?” Allie asks.

“100% it’s the latter,” says Kelly, who obviously knows a thing or two about mainstream media from her days at Fox.

“Chris Cuomo is faking it because he wants an audience. Go back and look at any night on ‘The Chris Cuomo Show’ when it was on CNN. He's as left as they come,” says Kelly, adding that “he comes from a party and a family of leftists.”

“Only now do his brother and Chris come out and try to flirt with the right because they both have careers that are in tatters,” she adds. “Chris Cuomo has about four viewers who watch him over on NewsNation, and he’s trying to increase his numbers because NewsNation is trying to be palatable to both the left and right.”

“But trust me when I tell you, this guy can't stand Trump, and he can't stand Trump supporters,” Kelly asserts.

To hear more proof that Cuomo is a radical leftist disguised as a moderate, watch the episode above.

Want more from Allie Beth Stuckey?

To enjoy more of Allie’s upbeat and in-depth coverage of culture, news, and theology from a Christian, conservative perspective, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.